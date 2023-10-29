© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Ybor City shooting on Halloween weekend leaves two dead, 18 wounded

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 29, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT
Police Chief Lee Berkaw looking ahead during a news conference
Tampa Police Department
/
Courtesy
Tampa Police Chief Lee Berkaw addresses the media following a shooting in Ybor City that left two people dead and 18 injured on Oct. 29, 2023.

Tampa police say the shooting followed an altercation between two groups just before bars were set to close Sunday at 3 a.m.

Two people were killed early Sunday morning and 18 people were wounded following a shooting in Ybor City.

Tampa police say the shooting during the Halloween weekend occurred in the 1600 block of East Seventh Avenue just before 3 a.m., according to a news release.

Police say a dispute between two groups led to the gunfire.

"This [Sunday] morning, it's tragic what happened here," Tampa Police Chief Lee Berkaw said during a Sunday morning news conference. "The families have to wake up and see on the news what happened here tonight. We have to think about the families involved and the victims that were involved. And our hearts go out to them.

"Our thoughts are with the victims impacted by this senseless act and our detectives are committed to holding those involved accountable."

In a statement, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor called the shooting a "senseless loss of life."

One male died at the scene, according to the release, and another died at a local hospital.

Berkaw said around 50 officers were in Ybor at the time of the shooting, which occurred in the street as bars were preparing to close at 3 a.m.

One person is being held for questioning, and police continue to investigate, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130, or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.

Courts / Law Tampa Police DepartmentLee BarcawYbor CityMass Shootings
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
