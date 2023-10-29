Ybor City shooting on Halloween weekend leaves two dead, 18 wounded

Two people were killed early Sunday morning and 18 people were wounded following a shooting in Ybor City.

Tampa police say the shooting during the Halloween weekend occurred in the 1600 block of East Seventh Avenue just before 3 a.m., according to a news release.

Police say a dispute between two groups led to the gunfire.

"This [Sunday] morning, it's tragic what happened here," Tampa Police Chief Lee Berkaw said during a Sunday morning news conference. "The families have to wake up and see on the news what happened here tonight. We have to think about the families involved and the victims that were involved. And our hearts go out to them.

"Our thoughts are with the victims impacted by this senseless act and our detectives are committed to holding those involved accountable."

In a statement, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor called the shooting a "senseless loss of life."

Yet again, a senseless loss of life by those choosing to settle a dispute with firearms. Lives lost and others forever changed. To what end? The Tampa Police Department had 50 officers deployed in the area at the time, so this is not a law enforcement issue. Bad decisions made in… https://t.co/BNdmXgqs43 — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) October 29, 2023

One male died at the scene, according to the release, and another died at a local hospital.

Berkaw said around 50 officers were in Ybor at the time of the shooting, which occurred in the street as bars were preparing to close at 3 a.m.

One person is being held for questioning, and police continue to investigate, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130, or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.

