Wide view of DeSantis speaking to the legislature from a podium
2024 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2024 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Lawmakers advance a measure to create Alzheimer's training for law enforcement

Health News Florida | By Rick Mayer
Published February 9, 2024 at 10:29 AM EST
The course would be developed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in consultation with the Department of Elder Affairs.

Legislation to create an online Alzheimer's training program for law enforcement continues to advance through committees in the Florida House and Senate.

The course would be developed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in consultation with the Department of Elder Affairs. It would teach officers how to interact and communicate with people who have dementia and how to recognize their behaviors.

Officers would learn to use alternatives to physical restraints and spot the signs of abuse, neglect or exploitation.

The nonmandatory training would count toward continuing education.

On Wednesday, the House version (HB 801) was approved by the Judiciary Committee and released to the chamber’s calendar for a vote.

The Senate version (SB 208) was favored Thursday by its Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice. It next moves onto the Fiscal Policy Committee.

The prevalence of Alzheimer's is increasing in Florida. The Alzheimer's Association estimates that by next year 720,000 Florida seniors will have the disease.

Courts / Law 2024 Florida LegislatureLaw EnforcementFlorida Department of Law EnforcementPoliceAlzheimer's DiseaseDementiaAgingelderlySeniors
