Bradenton man sentenced for assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach

John Anthony Schubert III, 47, of Bradenton, was sentenced to prison Thursday after he previously plead guilty to assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Schubert's actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution by U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper. Schubert plead guilty to a single felony count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers on April 11, 2024.

According to court documents, before 1 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, Schubert joined a large crowd that had gathered near the Peace Monument, located in the roundabout at Pennsylvania Avenue and 1st Street NW, an area known as the “Peace Circle” in Washington, D.C.

This area was blocked by fencing and closed to the public on January 6th; however, the crowd of rioters, including Schubert, soon breached the established police barricades in this area and made their way to the West Plaza.

While on the West Plaza, Schubert joined a large group of rioters fighting a heavily outnumbered group of law enforcement officers struggling to prevent rioters from encroaching further toward the Capitol building.

During the melee, Schubert put his left shoulder and arm on an officer and used his body weight to push that officer. Court documents say that Schubert also attempted to punch the officer and only retreated from the fighting when he was sprayed with a chemical irritant.

Schubert then made his way to the Upper West Terrace and, at approximately 2:21 p.m., entered the Capitol building by climbing through a broken window next to the Senate Wing Door. After entering, Schubert helped his parents climb through the same broken window. The group then made their way to various locations inside the Capitol, including the Rotunda and Statuary Hall. Schubert exited the Capitol at approximately 2:43 p.m. via the East Front House Door.

The FBI arrested Schubert on Oct. 4, 2023, in Bradenton.

In the 42 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,470 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 530 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2024 WGCU