Federal judge permanently overturns part of Florida's 'Stop WOKE Act'

A federal judge Friday permanently blocked restrictions that Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers placed on addressing race-related issues in workplace training — part of a controversial 2022 law that DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.”

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a two-page order granting a permanent injunction against the workplace-training part of the law.

The move came after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this year upheld a preliminary injunction that Walker issued in 2022.

Walker and the appeals court said the restrictions violated First Amendment rights. The workplace-training part of the law listed eight race-related concepts and said that a required training program or other activity that “espouses, promotes, advances, inculcates, or compels such individual (an employee) to believe any of the following concepts constitutes discrimination based on race, color, sex, or national origin.”

The law was challenged by Primo Tampa, LLC, a Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream franchisee; Honeyfund.com, Inc., a Clearwater-based technology company that provides wedding registries; and Chevara Orrin and her company, Collective Concepts, LLC. Orrin and her company provide consulting and training to employers about issues such as diversity, equity and inclusion.

Walker also has separately issued a preliminary injunction against part of the law that would restrict the way race-related concepts can be taught in universities.

A panel of the appeals court held a hearing in that case in June.

