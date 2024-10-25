Sheriff Gualtieri announces looting arrests in Pinellas following Helene and Milton

In the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri on Thursday announced several arrests after he said individuals came to the barrier islands to prey on victims following the flooding and damage.

The storms came through the region in a two-week span, forcing mandatory evacuations — including on the barrier islands. The storm surge from Helene, particularly, caused widespread flooding and damage to residents along the coast.

Gualtieri said deputies conducted looting patrols along the barrier islands during a three-week operation from Oct. 2-23, according to a news release.

He said those patrols netted 45 arrests on 68 different charges, ranging from armed robbery, grand theft, vandalism, and trespassing.

"As the Pinellas beaches recover, we are going to continue these patrols and arrest everyone we can who is stealing from the vulnerable victims of two back-to-back storms that have devastated our community," Gualtieri said.

Gualtieri said many of those arrested came to the area from elsewhere.

"Of the 45 burglars and thieves that we've arrested, only two were from Pinellas County," Gualtieri said. "The rest came here from out of the area to steal from our residents and businesses."

Gualtieri adds that 41 of the suspects are not U.S. citizens, and are here illegally, mainly from Central and South American countries.

He said another 196 individuals were approached on the island, but deputies did not have probable cause to make arrests, and they were told to move along.

Gualtieri also announced another 64 people were arrested on 102 criminal charges during a three-day operation, "Flood of Fraud" from Oct. 22-24, which targeted unlicensed contractors operating on Madeira Beach.

"These people are simply scammers and thieves, and no different than the people in the neighborhoods at 3 a.m. breaking into a house that we've been arresting," Gualtieri said.

"Our effort to protect the community has not stopped with these hurricanes' direct impact. We are now focused on protecting our residents and our businesses who are desperate to rebuild and get on with their lives."

While that operation covered just Madeira Beach, Gualtieri said similar reports have come in from other barrier islands.

Once again, Gualtieri said most of the people arrested during that operation were not from Pinellas County.

