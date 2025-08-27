Tampa and Ocala mansions searched in forced-labor case against church leaders

The arrest of two leaders of a religious organization indicted on forced labor and money laundering conspiracies led to searches at mansions in Ocala and Tampa.

Their 10-count indictment was unsealed Wednesday. David E. Taylor was set to appear in federal court in Durham, North Carolina, Wednesday, and Michelle Brannon in Tampa.

Federal prosecutors in Eastern Michigan brought the case. The indictment, which lists eight victims, was returned last month but was unsealed Wednesday.

In court filings, prosecutors say Taylor is a self-professed Apostle, who claimed to be God's best friend and second in command and to have multiple face-to-face conversations with him.

Brannon is the executive director of their Kingdom of God Global Church, according to court documents.

The indictment says that, over 12 years, they coerced people working long hours without pay to staff call centers or serve Taylor's personal needs as "armor bearers."

Prosecutors allege they took control over "every aspect of the workers' lives" and controlled "where and when the workers slept, when and what they ate, what they wore, how they spoke, and when they could go to the bathroom."

In court filings, the prosecutors said the call centers in multiple states -- Michigan, Missouri, Texas and Florida -- offered prayer and dream interpretation and solicited donations, raising about $50 million.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office SWAT team assisted federal agents with their search in Ocala. The church's property is a 10,586-square-foot residence at 1280 SW 38th St. The Property Appraiser's Office lists its value at $2.6 million.

Copyright 2025 Central Florida Public Media