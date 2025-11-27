© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Supreme Court calls for adding more judges

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published November 27, 2025 at 8:40 AM EST
Court of Law Trial in Session: Honorable Female Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer. Cinematic Shot of Dramatic Not Guilty Verdict. Close-up Shot.
Gorodenkoff Productions OU/Gorodenkoff
/
stock.adobe.com
Court of Law Trial in Session: Honorable Female Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer. Cinematic Shot of Dramatic Not Guilty Verdict. Close-up Shot.

The state Supreme Court on Wednesday called for adding 25 judgeships across the state, including eight circuit judges in Southwest Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit.

The Supreme Court each year goes through a process known as a “certification of need” for additional judges. It sends the recommendations to the Legislature, which decides whether to create judgeships.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday certified a need for 13 circuit judges and 12 county judges.

Along with the eight circuit judges in the 20th Judicial Circuit, the recommendations included adding one circuit judge in Northwest Florida’s 1st Judicial Circuit; one circuit judge in Central Florida’s 5th Judicial Circuit; one circuit judge in Northeast Florida’s 7th Judicial Circuit; one circuit judge in the 18th Judicial Circuit in Brevard and Seminole counties; and one circuit judge in Southeast Florida’s 19th Judicial Circuit.

Also, the recommendations included adding three county judges in Duval County; three county judges in Miami-Dade County; two county judges in Orange County; and one county judge each in Walton, Highlands, Hillsborough and Lee counties.

In December 2024, the Supreme Court certified a need for an additional 23 circuit judges and 25 county judges.

The Legislature this year approved 22 circuit judges and 15 county judges, according to Wednesday’s certification.
Courts / Law 2026 Florida LegislatureFlorida Supreme Court
News Service of Florida
