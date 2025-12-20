Suspect in Brown University mass shooting had ties to North Miami. Neighbors knew little about him

The suspect accused of killing two Brown University students during a mass shooting and a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor had ties to Miami, law enforcement authorities reported Thursday night.

Speaking to reporters media at a press conference, Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said the last known address for suspect Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, 48, was in the 1300 block of NE 200th Street in Miami-Dade County.

"Based on records maintained by United States Customs and Border Protection database, NEVES-VALENTE is believed to reside in Miami, Florida," according to the criminal affidavit filed against the suspect.

Neves Valente died by suicide on Thursday night following an intense manhunt in and around Providence, Rhode Island.

The Miami Herald reported that investigators had sought the assistance of the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office to help them track down the suspect's whereabouts and connections to Miami.

Investigators believe the 48-year-old Neves Valente is responsible for fatally shooting two students and wounding nine other people in a Brown lecture hall on Dec. 13, wearing the kinds of pants and shoes that one witness said are typical of restaurant workers.

Investigators believe that two days later, he killed former classmate Nuno F.G. Loureiro at his home in the Boston suburbs, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Providence.

His last known address was about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Miami. The yellow house with a red roof is in a working-class neighborhood that features large houses, mostly with fenced backyards and basements.

Some neighbors who talked with The Associated Press on Friday said they had never seen Neves Valente. No police were in sight.

Edward Pol, a race car mechanic who lives across the street from the home, said the owner rents some rooms to people. He said he never talked to Neves Valente but had seen him several times, most recently two or three months ago. He said the Portuguese man was always busy, standing outside and on phone calls. He realized the man was the suspect when he saw his pictures on the news Friday morning.

A man who answered the door through an intercom at the home said he was the homeowner but declined to identify himself or make any comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

