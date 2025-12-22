43 missing children rescued across 14 North Florida counties over two weeks

A two-week, multiagency law enforcement operation across 14 North Florida counties resulted in the recovery of 43 missing children, federal officials announced Thursday at the Tallahassee Federal Courthouse.

The children ranged in age from 1 to 17, and some were located as far away as Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee, officials said.

Nine suspects have been arrested in connection with the operation, and additional arrests are possible, officials said.

More than two dozen federal, state and local agencies participated in the effort.

“This was the most successful missing child operation ever conducted in North Florida,” Acting U.S. Marshal Greg Leljedal said. “Forty-three endangered kids are now home for the holidays.”

Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigator Rachel Buell said children reported missing face a heightened risk of exploitation, even in cases involving family members.

“Somewhere around the 80% percentage — if a child is missing, whether they ran away on their own or a family member took them — whatever the case may be, they’re at an 80% risk to be trafficked,” Buell said.

