Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick: House probe finds 'substantial evidence' of misconduct

WLRN Public Media | By Sofia Zarran
Published January 30, 2026 at 3:54 PM EST
Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., condemns hate speech and misinformation about Haitian immigrants, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., condemns hate speech and misinformation about Haitian immigrants, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.

The U.S. House Ethics Committee says they have evidence of violations of government ethics and House rules by the Democratic South Florida Congresswoman.

According to the Miami Herald, the Committee released a report Thursday claiming they have "substantial evidence" against Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

The congresswoman and others were indicted last year by the Justice Department for allegedly stealing federal disaster funds and laundering money to support her 2021 congressional campaign.

The committee claims their evidence corroborates these claims and other more extensive misconduct. Cherfilus-McCormick, who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach Counties, has denied all allegations.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

