Lakeland Police want to bring AI technology on board

Artificial Intelligence seems to be everywhere these days. By the end of the year, it could also be a significant part of the Lakeland Police Department’s day-to-day operations.

LPD asked the City Commission for permission to make a $21 million deal with Axon, a technology company that makes equipment for the military and law enforcement, at an April commission strategic planning workshop.

According to Assistant Chief Hans Lehman, the department is currently in the sixth year of a 10-year contract with Axon. The current deal includes LPD’s body cameras, tasers, in-car video systems and cloud storage.

Upgrading the contract would lock in the company’s 2025 price for AI technology, he said, while continuing with the equipment they have now.

He said enhancing their technology would help the department get information quicker and make decisions faster.

“Yes, it's expensive,” Lehman said. “I think if money wasn't an object, it would be a no brainer.”

Screengrab from LakelandGov Lakeland Police Department Assistant Chief Hans Lehman presented a $21 million proposal to upgrade it's current contract with Axon, a technology company that makes equipment for the military and law enforcement, to get AI equipment on April 23, 2026.

Filling the gap

According to Lehman, LPD is authorized to have 278 officers. Though those positions are staffed, he said models show the department needs 15 to 20 more officers to be more efficient.

But, Lehman said, bringing in just one additional officer can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“If you gave me five officers now, I can only put them in certain spots,” he said, “but if you gave me the money to pay for five officers, I can use that for (equipment for) all 278 officers.”

The deal would include:

Body cameras that translate over 50 languages in real-time and assist in writing case briefs.

911 call center dispatch assistance.

Fusus, a real-time crime information center that includes creating a permission-based doorbell camera registry to assist law enforcement.

Drones that can respond to emergencies while officers are on the way.



It’s equipment Lehman sees a need for.

He said officers need translation assistance “almost daily” for languages ranging from Spanish to Creole. The new body cameras could cut the time for calling in a translator or sending an officer who speaks the language to the scene, he said, adding they could assist the fire service as well.

There have also consistently been five to eight 911 dispatcher vacancies since 2018, he said. Using AI assistance could reduce dispatcher workload and burnout.

The technology will come with guardrails, according to Lehman. Officers will need to proofread reports written by AI and supervisors will also review them.

“Yes, AI is there to assist us, but this particular AI within the Axon ecosystem is purely supportive of our observations and what we’re doing,” Lehman said.

These AI upgrades aren’t the first in the Tampa Bay area.

The Tampa Police Department announced its integration of Axon AI equipment in January. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it was integrating Axon’s AI assisting report writing-system in February, and in May, it announced it was using Prepared AI for 911 calls.

Next steps

LPD has been working on getting this equipment for two years, Lehman said. Though they weren’t able to get it done last budget cycle, the department was able to lock in the pricing and move it to this year, he added.

Lehman presented the multi-million dollar proposal to the city commission April 23. Now, it needs to follow the typical budget process before it’s finalized – including public hearings and a commission vote.

Though $21 million is a large request, he said the department is looking for as many funding sources as possible “to try and make the ask not as big as it could be.”

If it’s approved, he said some of the AI technology can be implemented as soon as Oct. 2 - the day after the start of Lakeland’s fiscal year. Others might need a few months to be put into use.

“Yes, (the AI is) expensive, but it works 24/7,” Lehman said. “It doesn’t call in sick. It doesn’t go on (leave). It can’t blow out its knee.”