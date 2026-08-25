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Florida law enforcement has rescued 163 missing children in 'Operation Statewide Shield'

WFSU | By Tristan Wood
Published August 25, 2026 at 3:57 PM EDT
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier talked about the operation to rescue the children during a press conference on Aug. 25, 2026.
Office of the Attorney General
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier talked about the operation to rescue the children during a press conference on Aug. 25, 2026.

Officers uncovered 46 children in the Tampa Bay region, 41 in Miami, 32 in Jacksonville, and 3 in Tallahassee.

A five-day statewide law enforcement operation has recovered 163 missing children.

Through Operation Statewide Shield, children were found across the state, including 46 in the Tampa Bay region, 41 in Miami, 32 in Jacksonville, and 3 in Tallahassee. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier talked about the effort during a press conference Tuesday. 

Uthemeier says the children range in age from 2 months to 17 years old. He says many of them were human trafficking victims and suffered abuse, neglect and exploitation.
 
"We will give them the treatment they need to get back on the road to recovery. Unfortunately, for many of them, their lives will not be the same. They will need our continued help, our prayers, and our support, but at least they are no longer in the hands of evil," he said.

The children are receiving support at so-called "recovery hubs" from social services, medical providers and victim advocates.

Copyright 2026 WFSU
Tags
Courts / Law Missing PersonsLaw EnforcementJames Uthmeier
Tristan Wood
Tristan Wood
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