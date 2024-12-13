Christmas is coming early with Tampa Bay area pet adoption events

Add a new dog or cat to your holiday shopping list because Santa is coming early with pet adoption events across the Tampa Bay area.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is hosting two events this weekend to help pets find a forever home.

Saturday’s Home for the Howl-idays will offer free pet adoptions, personalized ID tags and a chance to make treats for the center’s animals.

Lori Letzring is the center’s division director of veterinary, shelter and pet enrichment services. She said there will also be a pet-friendly gingerbread house competition with both human and canine judges.

"It's a great opportunity for people to come in and see all of the dogs and cats we have,” she said.

But sometimes bringing home a pet permanently isn’t possible.

So, the center is also hosting its third annual Silent Night foster program. People willing to offer a warm temporary home over the holidays can sign up to foster a dog or cat. They can pick up the new furry friend from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23 and return it between Dec. 27 and Jan. 3.

Fostering gives the pet a break from the overcrowded shelter and opens a spot for another cat or dog.

"This is an opportunity to get dogs and cats out of the shelter because this is a very stressful environment,” Letzring said.

Lori Letzring Over 70 cats are available for adoption at the Saturday Event

And sometimes, foster families even become forever families.

Over 240 dogs and 70 cats are ready to curl up under the tree and watch Hallmark movies with you this Christmas.

That means the center is 40% over capacity, something Letzring attributes to the economy.

"Like most shelters, we've had an increase overall of animals coming in and so we've got a lot of great dogs and cats,” she said.

She added the return rates for adopted pets around the holidays is around 4% – which is not higher than their rate the rest of the year.

The center works with families to find a pet who matches their lifestyle and personalities.

Even when a family does return a pet, Letzring doesn’t consider it a failure. Instead, it was a short vacation from the shelter for the dog or cat and the family can give the center information about the animals.

The shelter also has a “paw-dition,” a year-round program where families can adopt a pet on a trial basis for two weeks.

Lori Letzring

Other local shelters also have holiday events to help pets find forever homes.

Humane Society Tampa Bay is hosting a Zoom Room Holiday Celebration , an opportunity for dogs to get out their “Holiday Zoomies.” The event will host pet-related vendors and activities for families and their dogs on Dec. 21.

In Pinellas County, the Humane Society is hosting a grand opening of the new Sjouwerman Adoption Center in Clearwater Saturday. Adoptable pets will be waiting for new owners and guests can take tours of the new center, which is located at 3040 State Road 590.

You can put a new dog, cat or bunny from the Humane Society under your tree just in time for Christmas. The organization is reducing adoption costs to $50 between Dec. 20-22 during its Home for the Holidays adoption event.

The Society is hosting a fundraiser ugly sweater contest, pictures with Santa and holiday activities on Dec. 22.

Friends of Manatee County Animal Welfare is hosting free adoptions throughout December and will host free photos and animal meet and greets on Dec. 21.