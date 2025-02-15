The wildly popular Buc-ee's is seeking a permit in Leon County

First, Wawa arrived with a couple of stores now open in Tallahassee and more in the works. Then, the city's southwest side got a much-needed Skyline Xpress. Now, a well-known popular stop for travelers may be coming to the area.

If you’ve ever been to a Buc-ee’s, you know they are huge. These are gigantic gas stations and convenience store wonderlands that boast having the world’s cleanest restrooms. Most of them have over hundred gas pumps, plus restrooms to accommodate dozens of users at the same time.

Now, a permit application filed with Leon County government has the company interested in 73 acres near Capital Circle Northwest and I-10.

The company says its Luling, Texas Buc-ee’s is the world’s largest convenience store at 75,593 square feet. The store proposed for Tallahassee could become the company’s second largest location with 75,000+ square feet requested.

One of its more popular offerings – and there are many – is a shiny bag of Beaver Nuggets, a sweet puffed corn snack. Buc-ee's mascot is a beaver, at least partly because company founder Arch Aplin’s nickname is "Beaver." Read more about Buc-ee’s here.

Here is part of the information from the permit application:

Proposed Use: The applicant is proposing a 75,000± SF travel center within the southeast corner of the Park Place PUD, on the west side of Capital Circle NW, immediately north of Interstate 10. The PUD allows for the proposed use in the proposed location.

The travel center building will include predominantly retail use with accessory fast-food service (no drive-through). In addition to the travel center building, the proposed site plan includes 120 fueling positions, 8 DEF positions, 795 standard parking spaces, 24 EV parking spaces and 11 bus/RV parking spaces. Parking will be located on all sides of the building with the fueling positions located at the rear (west) of the building.

The applicant is proposing to utilize the previously approved Capital Circle NW access as shown in the approved PUD documents. An internal road will be constructed with direct access to the proposed travel center through a centrally located roundabout. Two access points are proposed from the internal roadway on the north (side) and on the west (rear) of the site. There will be no direct access to the travel center from Capital Circle NW.

The applicant is also proposing a new lift station in the northwest corner of the proposed site plan that will serve this project as well as future development within the PUD.

Copyright 2025 WFSU