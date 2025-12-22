Florida has lowest credit card delinquency percentage in U.S, study finds

A study shows that Florida has the lowest percentage of credit card delinquency in the United States.

The study, conducted by personal finance company WalletHub, analyzed data from April to June of this year.

Florida had the lowest rate of delinquency at about 14%.

In addition, it had the lowest increase in delinquency from Jan. to June 2025, up about 14.8%.

Every state had an increase in credit card delinquency, according to the study.

Chip Lupo, an analyst and writer with WalletHub, said that signals broader economic strain.

"You're gonna see pretty high numbers nationwide because of where we are in the economy," Lupo said. "We're coming out of some record inflation numbers. So more and more people are relying on credit cards as a way to supplement income, because wages in a lot of places aren't keeping up with inflation."

Mississippi has the highest share of credit card delinquency at nearly 37%.

Meanwhile, Minnesota saw the largest increase in delinquency with a 32% jump.

Why did Florida do so well?

While it's not immediately clear why Florida outperformed the rest of the country in delinquency percentage, Lupo said the state does a good job of promoting fiscal responsibility.

It's older population also helps.

"A lot of folks that have retired, you would assume that for the most part have kept their finances in order to be able to afford to retire," Lupo said. "And they're maybe living on fixed incomes, and they're maybe doing a better job of budgeting their finances."

Avoiding delinquency

Credit card delinquencies can stay on your record for as long as seven years, according to Lupo — and that can impact your ability to get a loan for a car or a mortgage for a house.

The good news is that delinquency only kicks in after not having paid back the money for over 30 days or more. Lupo suggests reaching out to your credit card company.

"As long as you reach out, you can avoid that delinquency," Lupo said. "It was always important to reach out 'cause they're not gonna reach out to you until they notice that you're not making your payments. And then they're gonna demand some sort of payment upfront.

"That’s when you come into delinquency, and the longer it sits, sooner or later, you're going to be contacted by a collection agency on behalf of the creditor."