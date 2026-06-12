A one-year moratorium is placed on data centers in Pasco County

If you want to start a large-scale data center in Pasco County, you'll have to wait another year. That's because planners have passed a one-year moratorium.

Community opposition to new data centers is building across the state and country, because of their high demands for electricity and water to cool overheated servers.

County planning director David Engel says Pasco officials want to be sure how to define a large data center before allowing any to be built in their county.

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"There are data centers that want to be here in Florida, here in Pasco, and they have certain impacts that we're aware of," Engel told planning board members Thursday, "and it warrants an extensive analysis that we don't want to have data centers come in before we have the ability to regulate them."

Engel says there are no active applications for data centers in Pasco County.

"We don't have any definitions now," Engel said, "and that's why we're asking for the planning commission to endorse our temporary moratorium to allow us to do the research and then come back at a future date."

Odessa resident Ryan Broome told the planning commission the centers use large amounts of electricity and water used to cool the servers. And the noise can be overwhelming for a community.

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"I fully oppose any data centers being considered or built in Pasco," he said. "I hope that the decision makers will carefully weigh these costs and benefits and ensure that residents are fully informed and consider whether this type of development aligns with the long-term vision for our community."

The moratorium applies only to unincorporated areas of Pasco.

Data centers have been proposed for Lakeland, Citrus County and Fort Meade in Polk County.

