Sarasota School Board votes to rejects federal Title IX changes on sex discrimination in education

The Sarasota School Board voted 4 to 1 Tuesday to reject changes to federal education rules that broaden protections against sex discrimination, a move that public school advocates say could put tens of millions in federal funding at risk.

The resolution was put forth by school board member Bridget Ziegler, who in recent months became the focus of media scrutiny as her husband — former Florida GOP chairman Christian Ziegler — was accused of rape. No charges were brought against him.

Bridget Ziegler has taken a public stand against transgender activism in the past, and appeared in a social media post last year wearing a T-shirt that read: "Real Men Aren't Women."

Her resolution declared the school board's support for Gov. Ron DeSantis. Florida is one of several southern states, along with Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina, suing the Biden Administration over changes to Title IX.

The proposed changes announced last month expand Title IX protections in federally funded education to include not just sex but also gender identity and sexual orientation.

At Tuesday's meeting, Ziegler implied the changes could allow boys to use girls' bathrooms.

"The Title IX changes have a dramatic impact and it is undeniable — a dramatic impact particularly on girls and women, and it is all about the facility usage," Ziegler said.

"Why would we pass a resolution to not be in compliance with Title IX? It just doesn't make sense why we have to put ourselves and the school district in that jeopardy?" School board member Tom Edwards

Ziegler also disputed activists who said the resolution put $107 million in federal dollars at risk in Sarasota. She said it was closer to $50 million, which she nevertheless described as "not chump change."

During around three hours of public comment, some raised issues like safety in bathrooms. Michelle Pozzie spoke on the initial goal of Title IX.

"Of course, we don't want anybody bullied. We don't want anybody harmed. Title IX sports were created so that girls like me could get scholarships to play softball at Title One colleges because we couldn't compete against boys," Pozzie said.

The latest Title IX changes do not include rules on eligibility criteria for sports teams.

Tom Edwards, the sole moderate on the board, was the only vote against the resolution.

"Why would we pass a resolution to not be in compliance with Title IX? It just doesn't make sense why we have to put ourselves and the school district in that jeopardy?" Edwards said.

Edwards, who is openly gay, also pointed to the small number of transgender students in Florida — making up just 1.7% of more than 3 million students in the state of Florida, he said.

Among those urging the board to vote no was Alex Lieberman, a freshman at Pine View School.

"Voting against a law that protects students from bullying and expand human rights does not align with the motto of 'every student, every day,' " said Lieberman.

"Trans students like myself cannot focus on academic work, if they must also worry about harassment for their identity."

India Miller, a transgender woman, asked: "Why are we here doing this? Nobody cares about this. It is not a real issue. One in four of your girls are going to be sexually assaulted in their lifetime. Not by transgender people. By men."

The Title IX changes are set to take effect in August.