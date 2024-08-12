What Hillsborough is doing to protect children at school drop-offs

Aug. 12 is the first day to school for many Hillsborough County students, and county leaders are making it clear: You should not park on sidewalks or medians when you're waiting to pick your kids up.

Bob Campbell is a transportation engineer manager for the county. He says he's seen some parents wait on medians and sidewalks up to an hour and a half before school even lets out.

And, he says, the impacts can be dangerous.

"If you can't see around the parked car, there's a short person — say, 3 feet high, a kid — walks out in front of you. The driver approaching has no time to react to a small child walking across the road,” Campbell said. “If you're parked in a place you're not supposed to park and limit that site distance, it could be deadly — really deadly — for a young child."

Officials also say parking in businesses near the schools can impact their sales, which could have a negative impact on the community as well.

Campbell also has a message for kids who walk or bike to school.

"Most kids think adults look out for them. The reality is, no,” Campbell said. “Because they've been raised by their parents, they think, 'yeah, that's enough.' But that's not the way the drivers think sometimes."

Campbell says the county is working on putting in delineators and other measures to prevent parents from parking in those spaces, but he says larger changes to the road infrastructure around schools can take years to implement, and they can be costly.

An example of that is the entrance of Mary Bryant Elementary School, next to J. Crockett Farnell Middle School. Both are located along Nine Eagles Drive .

Sky Lebron / WUSF To combat dangerous roadway situations with students, Campbell says they've installed a bright "no right turn" sign on the corner of Nine Eagles Drive, which is right along both Mary Bryant Elementary School and J. Crockett Farnell Middle School.

To clear up some of the congestion and create safer walking conditions, transportation leaders in the county extended a right-turn lane and put up “no right turn” signs at intersections near the exit of the school so people can be more aware of walking and biking students.

Campbell says while they're doing their part in creating road infrastructure around schools that prevents accidents, its ultimately up to drivers to be careful.

He says on the first day, many kids are anxious, and not paying attention.

"They don't sleep well the night before, and when they get there, they're pumped up and excited,” Campbell said. “So they're not going to be looking for driver behavior and other things going on. So we ask drivers and other people riding bicycles, look out for these kids, and that's the biggest issue, is to provide for the safety of the children."

Campbell says his office receives a ton of complaints during the first couple days of school, and they follow up on issues that are constantly popping up after the first couple of weeks when congestion around schools settles down.

Overall, Campbell says its important to remember that driving and owning a license is a privilege.

"A car is a large object weighing 5,000 pounds," Campbell said. "A small kid may weigh 60 pounds. Once you mix those two together or force a kid to do something facing that kind of car, it's usually a very, very significant event with a very undesirable result."

