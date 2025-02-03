Resource fair opens doors for English Language Learner students in Pinellas County

In the Countryside High School gymnasium, students and their family members browse through more than 50 tables offering tutoring, health information and other social services.

Many of the pamphlets are in Spanish. Interpreters who speak Russian and Arabic are also on standby.

The resource fair is one way Pinellas County School District is accommodating its growing English Language Learner population.

"We have seen an exponential increase in the past couple years," said Natasa Karac, head of the district's English Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) program.

RELATED: Florida could offer standardized tests in languages other than English

Although enrollment has dropped in the district over the last decade, the number of English Language Learner — or ELL — students keeps growing.

According to the Florida Department of Education, 7,151 students are part of the district's ESOL program. That's about 9% of the total student population.

Around another 2,500 students have tested out of the program and met English proficiency requirements, but are still being monitored, said Karac.

But even more families may speak another language at home.

Saul Rodriguez, an East Lake High School senior, is fluent in English, but his mom is not.

"I had to learn English as a little kid, but now I know more English than Spanish," said Rodriguez.

That makes it hard to translate for his mom sometimes, especially when it comes to the ins and outs of school.

But at the fair, they were able to explore the different resources together, he said. They talked with a college counselor, who introduced Rodriguez to a transfer program.

His goal is to go to a community college and transfer to a four-year university, preferably the University of South Florida, to study civil engineering.

"Hay muchos oportunidades que no sabe, pero al venir aquí a aprendes de que hay muchas puertas abiertas. (There are many opportunities that you don't know about, but by coming here you learn that there are many open doors)," said Emilia Torres, Rodriguez's mom.

Torres said she wishes she could have helped all of her children with their academics. Since she's not fluent in English, she feels she missed out on opportunities to keep Rodriguez's older brothers engaged.

Even now, Torres said she wants to be able to help more.

"Difícil porque a veces siento la impotencia de que no te puedo ayudar para que alcances tus sueños, tus metas (It's difficult because sometimes I feel helpless that I can't help you achieve your dreams, your goals)."

But today was different — Torres is proud that Rodriguez has plans to continue pursuing his education.

"Me siento muy, muy orgullosa (I feel very, very proud)," Torres told her son.

And she's glad that they are able to explore his dream together.