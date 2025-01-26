Florida could offer standardized tests in languages other than English

Two Central Florida Democrats have filed legislation that would allow some K-12 students to take standardized tests in a language other than English in Florida.

Democratic State Representatives Kristen Arrington and Rita Harris filed companion bills that would allow English language learners, or ELL students, to take tests in their first language.

Harris, who represents the Orlando area, says this would provide a more accurate picture of ELL students’ knowledge and abilities. The tests would be made available in the three most commonly spoken languages by non-native English speakers in Florida.

“It's really about children and making sure that we're doing the best to educate them and get them through the school system and have them place where they need to be placed,” said Harris.

If the bills can get bipartisan support, tests in other languages would be available during the 2027-2028 school year. The bills will be considered at the next regular legislative session, which begins in March.

Harris said she’s already gotten a lot of support from teachers in the state.

“When it comes to educators, they see this as a real tool that they'll be able to help ensure that the students are being placed, that they're following their progress correctly, and that, as a state, at the end of the day, that's what we want to make sure we're doing,” said Harris.

Both bills stipulate it would be up to the Florida Department of Education to decide which language tests would be offered in.

The department would also decide which portions of a test to offer in languages other than English, and develop a timetable and an action plan to develop and implement the assessments in the additional languages.

Read the language of the House Bill which Representative Harris filed here:

Copyright 2025 Central Florida Public Media