Join WUSF, in partnership with The Grand Tour Travel Company, for a spectacular ten-night, eleven-day tour to sunny Provence and the incomparable city of Paris this fall.
From Roman generals and painters to poets, writers and gourmands of all stripes, Provence has long been an inspiration for good living. We will savor it all in town and countryside, with excursions in four directions: epic Roman monuments, charming hill towns, picturesque landscapes, outstanding food and wine in Michelin-starred restaurants.
In Paris, with the five-star Westminster, rich in history, as our base and one of the city’s best guides leading the way, we will immerse ourselves in the city’s textured history, culture and art in specially designed walking tours and private guided visits.
From the splendid Musée d’Orsay and Musée Carnavalet to the beautifully restored Notre Dame and charming Place des Vosges, we’ll explore notable museums and historical sites medieval and modern. From our base in the 2nd arrondissement, known for its vibrant culinary scene, we will trace the movements of both the French and American Revolutions (the 250th Anniversary of the latter will call for special attention on our walking tours) in the renowned Latin Quarter, and uncover some of the hidden delights of the distinctive Marais, Paris’ 4th arrondissement.
Outside the city, we will visit two of the finest Chateaus in France, whose architects both ushered the Italian Renaissance into the “barbaric” north and later took the lead in designing Versailles. All this combined with some of the best food Paris and Provence have to offer, an optional concert in a beautiful, historically unique venue, an optional cooking class in Paris, and the wit, insight, and experience of two of the best guides available, and the sum is an experience abroad one cannot afford to miss. Please join us!
The tour is limited to only 25 participants, so make your plans and sign up soon.
You won’t want to miss this wonderful experience!
- Guided tours of historic sites in Paris and Provence with expert private guides
- Excursions from Avignon to Arles, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, the Petit Luberon, and Pont du Gard
- Excursion from Paris to the Château Fontainebleau and Château Vaux-le-Vicomte
- Private wine tastings near Châteauneuf-du-Pape
- Olive oil tasting at one of the finest producers in Europe
- Deluxe accommodation in five-star hotels in Paris and Avignon
- Fine dining at some of the region’s top restaurants
- First class travel on the TGV, France’s high-speed train
- Travel by private air-conditioned motorcoach on all excursions
- Plenty of free time to relax, shop and sightsee!
