Abortions are down 40% in Florida halfway through 2025

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published July 15, 2025 at 12:23 AM EDT
Health News Florida

The Agency for Health Care Administration showed that 21,572 abortions had been reported this year as of July 1, down from 36,221 at the same point in 2024.

The number of abortions reported in Florida during the first half of 2025 dropped 40.4 percent from the same period in 2024, amid a ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, according to state data.

A report posted online by the state Agency for Health Care Administration showed that 21,572 abortions had been reported this year as of July 1, down from 36,221 at the same point in 2024.

Decreases were reported across Florida and among out-of-state residents, whose total dropped from 2,928 during the first six months of 2024 to 744 this year.

The law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy took effect May 1, 2024, after a Florida Supreme Court ruling.

The new data showed that 21,434 of the reported abortions this year occurred in the first trimester of pregnancies, while 138 were in the second trimester and none were in the third trimester.

The largest number of second-trimester abortions, 87, were “performed due to fatal fetal abnormality,” according to the Agency for Health Care Administration.
