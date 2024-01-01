WUSF’s Listen Up Luncheon Welcomes Mary Louise Kelly This Fall

Mary Louise Kelly brings her international news background and experience as a national security correspondent to Sarasota on Friday, October 27, 2023, at a luncheon that benefits WUSF.

Join us for a wonderful opportunity to connect with WUSF Public Media and hear from award-winning journalist, author, and host of NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, All Things Considered, Mary Louise Kelly.

Enjoy fascinating conversation and a delicious lunch followed by a Q&A. Doors open at 11:30 AM and the program will begin promptly at noon.

All Things Considered airs on WUSF. 89.7, Monday through Friday from 4-6pm, and Saturday & Sundays from 5-6pm.

Friday, October 27, 2023

11:30 Registration and Networking

12:00 – 1:15 Program

Sarasota Yacht Club – 1100 John Ringling Blvd

Learn more about Mary Louise Kelly here.