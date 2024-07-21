Unexpected $300K donation secures unhoused services in Orlando: ‘We prayed for a miracle’

An Orlando-based homeless service nonprofit announced this week that an unexpected contribution has made it possible for the organization to remain open all summer.

SALT Outreach was expected to reduce services after a large financial loss threatened to pause laundry, showers, and mail services for the community of people experiencing homelessness in Orlando.

The funding challenge, which was exacerbated by a reduction in local government COVID-related funding totaling about $600,000 in 2024, prompted the organization to seek creative solutions to maintain essential services, including temporarily shutting down some locations. The community responded with donations, including $300,000 from the Big Nova Foundation.

Executive Director Eric Camarillo said he and his staff prayed for a miracle.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from the public and our partners like the Big Nova Foundation," Executive Director Eric Camarillo said. "Their generosity ensures that we can continue providing critical, life-sustaining services to those in need while we await the completion of the city's new drop-in center."

Big Nova is a charitable family foundation with the mission of “sparking hope and igniting change, while keeping ever mindful of the needs of others,” working to help communities thrive in Central Florida.

Executive Director Sarah Asma said it was an honor to help Camarillo and his staff.

"Everyone deserves the basic dignity of a shower and clean clothes,” Asma said. “We are looking forward to being a partner with SALT into the future to ensure that these services and the many others they provide are not only continued but expanded. Our greatest hope is that our confidence in Eric and his staff through this grant, will inspire others in our community to support their work."

Camarillo said that, in addition to the $300,000 donation, SALT will still try to raise another $200,000 this season.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.

