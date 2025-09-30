© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Closures, detours planned on downtown Tampa interstates this weekend

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published September 30, 2025 at 10:24 AM EDT
The weekend detours are planned while crews work on an exit ramp from I-275 to I-4, part of $227 million project expected for completion in 2027.

The Florida Department of Transportation is advising drivers to expect delays and congestion from 12:01 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers through the downtown Tampa interstate interchange, known by locals as “Malfunction Junction,” will face detours this weekend while workers erect steel girders for a new exit ramp.

Electronic message boards and temporary signage will assist motorists.

Here are the planned detours:

Driving north on I-275 from Dale Mabry: Follow I-4 (Exit 45B), leave at Exit 3, turn right on Columbus Drive, left on U.S. 41, left on Hillsborough Avenue, then continue west to reenter northbound I-275. (Saturday, 5 a.m.–10 p.m.)

Driving south on I-275 through downtown: Only one lane will be open from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard south into downtown. Continue to Exit 45A and use the temporary ramp to reenter I-275 South.

Driving south on I-275 needing downtown: Exit at 46A, turn right on Floribraska Avenue, left on Tampa Street, then south to reach downtown.

Driving on I-275 South to I-4 East: : This ramp will remain open all weekend.

Driving west on I-4 needing I-275 South or downtown: Take the I-275 North entrance ramp, exit at 46B, go left onto State Road 574 (MLK), and left onto Tampa Street to access I-275 South or other downtown streets. (Saturday 5 a.m.–10 p.m.)

The work is part of a project to improve safety and relieve congestion for drivers exiting or entering the highways. Construction is expected to be completed in 2027.

Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
