Fact briefs: New York City vs. Florida budget and cocoon-wrapped bugs

Does New York City really have a bigger budget than the state of Florida?

No.

Florida’s 2025–26 fiscal budget is $1.5 billion larger than New York City’s.

Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed on Oct. 15 that the Big Apple’s budget was bigger, but the Sunshine State’s current spending plan totals $117.4 billion, compared with New York’s $115.9 billion — a difference of 1.3%.

While DeSantis’ claim was inaccurate, the contrast he sought to draw holds some truth: Because New York City has three times fewer residents than Florida — 8.48 million versus 23.3 million — its per-capita spending far outpaces that of the Sunshine State’s.

NYC’s budget rose $3.5 billion from the previous fiscal year and includes expanded library services, increased funding for educational programs and strengthened public safety programs. Florida’s rose $900 million and includes a permanent “Back-to-School” sales tax holiday in August, additional funding for teacher salaries and a sales tax holiday on firearms.

Is it normal to find cocoon-wrapped bugs stuck to surfaces in Florida homes?

Yes.

If you’ve noticed bugs wrapped in cocoon-like shells in your home, you likely have a bagworm problem.

Plaster bagworms are bugs that wrap themselves in small cases made of silk and debris and are commonly found in Florida homes.

Bagworms like to live in undisturbed places and don’t pose health risks. They are commonly found in dark, humid environments such as garages, closets and basements. They feed off of organic fibers typically found in homes, including clothes, dust, hair, lint and cobwebs.

After getting enough nourishment, the bug sheds its protective case and forms into an adult moth.

Experts say signs of bagworms could be an indication your home needs more cleaning. While frequent cleaning and lowering humidity can help, it’s best to call pest control if their presence persists.

Suncoast Searchlight partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.