© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Three people side-by-side smiling into the camera with trees in the background. Man with brown hair and glasses wearing a blue blazer, woman with long reddish hair and yellow blouse, and woman with long brown hair and classes wearing a white blouse
Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

Preeminent Florida research universities go without extra state funding from Legislature

WLRN Public Media | By Natalie La Roche Pietri
Published May 30, 2026 at 9:26 AM EDT
That'll affect the University of Florida, Florida State University, the University of South Florida and Florida International University — the institutions that qualify for preeminent status.
Kate Payne / WLRN
That'll affect the University of Florida, Florida State University, the University of South Florida and Florida International University — the institutions that qualify for preeminent status.

Last year, the elite research universities received $40 million, the same amount the Florida Senate wanted to allocate again this budget session. But the House of Representatives didn't budge.

Top-performing state research universities used to be rewarded by the Legislature for its merits. This year, however, state lawmakers aren't giving a single dollar for preeminent funding.

That'll affect the University of Florida, Florida State University, the University of South Florida and Florida International University — the institutions that qualify for preeminent status.

Last year, the elite research universities received $40 million, an amount the Senate wanted to allocate again this budget session. But the House of Representatives didn't budge, Florida Politics reported.

Two years ago, the group of schools shared $100 million that could be used for hiring faculty or building student initiatives.

Preeminent status is awarded to universities that meet 12 of 13 requirements on students' average GPA and SAT scores, the school's endowment size, how many patents faculty have been awarded and graduation rates or freshmen retention rates.

Florida lawmakers voted Friday on an approximately $114.5 billion budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1. DeSantis has one month to veto items and sign it.

Last year, lawmakers passed a $115.1 billion budget which fell to $114.8 billion after DeSantis wielded his veto pen before signing it into law.

READ MORE: No gas tax cut, but Florida lawmakers line up breaks on guns and outdoor goods

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Copyright 2026 WLRN
Tags
Local / State University of South Florida2026 Florida Legislatureflorida state budget
Natalie La Roche Pietri
Related Stories
  1. Florida lawmakers pass $114.5 billion budget, including millions for teacher pay increases
  2. Florida Forever land-buying program gets no state money next year
  3. Florida lawmakers reach deal to restore funding for HIV medication assistance program
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now