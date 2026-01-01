© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Are you a podcaster in the Tampa area looking for tips and tools of the trade? Are you looking to meet other podcasters and expand your network? Join us for a one-day pop-up event in Tampa for podcasters, audio producers, and indie creators seeking a supportive creative community. There will be free workshops and mixers throughout the day on the art, business, and production of podcasts. The pop-up event will be hosted by WUSF in Tampa.

Speakers include:

  • Warren Buchholz, Brand Manager of Arts Axis Florida Jazz

  • Scott Wachtler, Producer and Editor

  • Alexandria Ebron, Brand Manager of The Zest Podcast

  • Chandler Balkcom, Digital Marketing Manager for WUSF

Join Chandler Balkcom and Alexandria Ebron as they provide tips and tricks for engaging and growing your audience through targeted marketing strategies.

Scott Wachtler and Warren Buchholz discuss the making of the jazz music podcast Studio Sessions and how they repurpose archival materials.