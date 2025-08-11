© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says The Bay Blend over a map of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties with green water, and a green manatee wearing headlines and holding a white coffee cup with a WUSF logo
The Bay Blend

Monday, August 11, 2025: A Tampa Man Deported from His Wife and Son + Tampa's Sulphur Springs Pool on the Mend

Published August 11, 2025 at 6:25 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Art image says The Bay Blend over a map of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties with green water, and a green manatee wearing headlines and holding a white coffee cup with a WUSF logo

Earlier this year, more than 200 Venezuelans in the US were deported to a notorious El Salvador prison. Today, you’ll hear about one of them, a Tampa man now separated from his wife and son. Plus, we'll give you some events this week to check out. And before all that – the news headlines, including updates to the Sulphur Springs pool repairs, and how changes to Tampa's Social Security offices may affect you.

The Bay Blend