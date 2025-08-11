Monday, August 11, 2025: A Tampa Man Deported from His Wife and Son + Tampa's Sulphur Springs Pool on the Mend
Earlier this year, more than 200 Venezuelans in the US were deported to a notorious El Salvador prison. Today, you’ll hear about one of them, a Tampa man now separated from his wife and son. Plus, we'll give you some events this week to check out. And before all that – the news headlines, including updates to the Sulphur Springs pool repairs, and how changes to Tampa's Social Security offices may affect you.