Monday, Feb. 2, 2026: Recapping a fun weekend in Tampa, and building homes on a former phosphate mine?
We’re already a month into 2026. Wild. Anyways, former phosphate mine land in Hillsborough County is the latest property that one developer wants to turn into more than 1,000 homes. But residents and environmentalists have concerns about what would happen if people lived on the former toxic site. We’ll talk that, plus some events to check out in the Tampa Bay area this week. Let’s hit the news headlines first though.