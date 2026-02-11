© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Bay Blend

Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026: Everglades documentary, and Tampa-area students protest ICE

Published February 11, 2026 at 6:45 AM EST
Environmentalists and immigration advocates have been speaking out against the immigration detention center in the Everglades dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" since it was built last year. But did you know that same piece of land has been embroiled in controversy for decades? WUSF produced a whole documentary about it, and you’ll hear about it, plus some events to check out in the Tampa Bay area tonight. But first – the news.

