Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026: Cold baby sea turtles struggling to survive, and Ybor City safety measures

Sea turtles are pretty much born in a war zone. They hatch and immediately need to make it to the water. And because of this cold weather lately, some of them have actually been freezing in the water and floating back to shore. We’ll talk more about this, plus some fun events to check out in the Tampa Bay area this week, including a watch party honoring an actress who just passed away, an art gallery, and mechanical bull riding. The full gambit. But first – the news.