© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Bay Blend

Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026: A 'Grand Theft Auto'-inspired film shot entirely in the Tampa Bay area

Published February 25, 2026 at 6:45 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Art image says The Bay Blend over a map of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties with green water, and a green manatee wearing headlines and holding a white coffee cup with a WUSF logo

Grand Theft Auto 6 is probably, maybe coming out this year. And a local movie director made a short film about the things you do in the game, and violence that’s portrayed in it. It was entirely shot here in the Tampa area. We sat down to talk about his message in the film, and you’ll hear that, plus some events going on in the Tampa Bay area over the next couple days that should be a lot of fun, like monster trucks and bookmark crafting. But first things up – the news.

The Bay Blend