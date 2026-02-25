Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026: A 'Grand Theft Auto'-inspired film shot entirely in the Tampa Bay area

Grand Theft Auto 6 is probably, maybe coming out this year. And a local movie director made a short film about the things you do in the game, and violence that’s portrayed in it. It was entirely shot here in the Tampa area. We sat down to talk about his message in the film, and you’ll hear that, plus some events going on in the Tampa Bay area over the next couple days that should be a lot of fun, like monster trucks and bookmark crafting. But first things up – the news.