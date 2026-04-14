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The Bay Blend

Tuesday, April 14, 2026: Familiar name enters Tampa mayor race and TPS Haitian protections could end

Published April 14, 2026 at 6:45 AM EDT
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Temporary Protected Status could soon be out the door for hundreds of thousands of Haitians living in the U.S. The majority of them are in Florida, and a huge chunk of them work in health care, filling in some big-time caretaker vacancies. You’ll hear about the potential impacts of that, plus how you can join a skate club or make your own bracelets, along with other things happening in the Tampa Bay area over the next few days. Before that, here’s the news.

The Bay Blend