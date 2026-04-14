Tuesday, April 14, 2026: Familiar name enters Tampa mayor race and TPS Haitian protections could end

Temporary Protected Status could soon be out the door for hundreds of thousands of Haitians living in the U.S. The majority of them are in Florida, and a huge chunk of them work in health care, filling in some big-time caretaker vacancies. You’ll hear about the potential impacts of that, plus how you can join a skate club or make your own bracelets, along with other things happening in the Tampa Bay area over the next few days. Before that, here’s the news.