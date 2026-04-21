Tuesday, April 21, 2026: A pro play written by Sarasota third-graders and high wildfire risk
Check out this premise: A chicken hatches next to dinosaur eggs, and has to figure out who he is, while learning to be a dinosaur himself. If you want more, we’ll tell you about "Nugget Saves the Day," a play written by third-graders that’ll be professionally performed this weekend in Sarasota. More on that, and some more events going on in the Tampa Bay region these next couple nights. But first – the news.