© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Bay Blend

Monday, April 27, 2026: The latest on Florida's SAVE Act and update on missing USF students

Published April 27, 2026 at 6:57 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Art image says The Bay Blend over a map of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties with green water, and a green manatee wearing headlines and holding a white coffee cup with a WUSF logo

The Florida SAVE Act is a new law that has more guidelines on proving you’re a citizen when registering to vote. It’s already caught a lot of legal pushback from voter groups, and we’re going to talk about it. And you'll get the latest from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on a man charged in the deaths of two USF students. Plus, where to go to score free BTS tickets, cook good vegan food, and craft your own ring in the Tampa Bay region this week. But first, the news.

The Bay Blend