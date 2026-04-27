Monday, April 27, 2026: The latest on Florida's SAVE Act and update on missing USF students

The Florida SAVE Act is a new law that has more guidelines on proving you’re a citizen when registering to vote. It’s already caught a lot of legal pushback from voter groups, and we’re going to talk about it. And you'll get the latest from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on a man charged in the deaths of two USF students. Plus, where to go to score free BTS tickets, cook good vegan food, and craft your own ring in the Tampa Bay region this week. But first, the news.