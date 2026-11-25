Wednesday, Nov. 25 — Everyone knows about the Florida staples (Disney, beaches, St. Augustine, the Keys). But there’s so many awesome hidden gems to check out, and one Florida author is making sure they don’t go unnoticed, including one in our own backyard in Plant City. You, me and the author are headed there together today, and I have some fun pre-thanksgiving shenanigans you can get into tonight. But first — the local news.