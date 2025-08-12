Guac This Way: Sleepy Lizard Avocado Farm in the Everglades Specializes in Florida (Green) Avocados

Originally published: February 6, 2025

Sleepy Lizard Avocado Farm in the Everglades Specializes in Florida (Green) Avocados

Super Bowl Sunday is a big day for football—and guacamole. But how much do you know about avocados—specifically the green variety, also called Florida avocados?

Today we’re doing a deep dive with Tom Siddons. He and his wife own Sleepy Lizard Avocado Farm in the Everglades, where they grow and ship avocados, mangos and other tropical fruits. Tom also hosts the popular Sleepy Lizard YouTube podcast about their farm.

In this conversation, Tom shares why he got into the avocado business and offers tips for planting the best-tasting avocados right in your own backyard.

Thanks to Sonya Bryson-Kirksey for suggesting this episode. Who do you want to hear on the podcast? Send your Zest guest suggestions to: info@thezestpodcast.com.

Transcription

