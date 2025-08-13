Spring Reset: Get Your Garden, Grill & Pantry Ready for the Season with Tips from Southern Kitchen’s Mackensy Lunsford

Originally published: March 13, 2025

Spring is upon us, so it’s time to tackle all those projects we’ve been putting off. Maybe you need to organize the garage, file your taxes or flip your mattress. While you’re making that checklist, remember to prep for spring cooking—planting warm-weather vegetables, gearing up your grill and, yes, cleaning out the pantry.

But resetting for spring doesn’t have to be intimidating. Here to help is

Mackensy Lunsford, editor of USA Today’s cooking website, Southern Kitchen. She’s also a chef, cookbook author and senior dining reporter at the Tennessean.

Mackensy recently chatted with Dalia from her home in Nashville. In this conversation, she shares advice for starting a spring garden, mitigating pests and planting vegetables that can withstand the South’s heat and humidity. She also offers tips for organizing your pantry, embarking on a new-spend month (or at least spending less) in order to use up the nonperishables you already have and making the most of your grill. Finally, Mackensy suggests meal ideas that’ll make all your hard work pay off.

Transcription

