USF’s Food Sovereignty Initiative Works Toward Healthy, Sustainable and Culturally Appropriate Foods for All

Originally published: February 20, 2025

This week we’re exploring a subject that’s important for us all to understand: food sovereignty. If you’re fuzzy on what that term means, don’t worry. Here to help us break it down is Prof. William Schanbacher. He teaches religious studies at the University of South Florida, and he directs the USF Food Sovereignty Initiative.

Dr. Schanbacher walked over from his office on campus to our studio on campus to explain what food sovereignty is, and how and how we can all work to ensure that our neighbors have access to food that’s healthy, sustainable and culturally appropriate.

Transcription

Thank you to our sponsors: Adalay Interiors