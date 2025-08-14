Bonus: Alfresco Dining Tips from “Outdoorsy Diva” Lauren Gay

Originally published: August 19, 2021

Fall is on the horizon. Whether you’re a Floridian anticipating a break in the humidity or a Northerner seeking to squeeze in one last outdoor adventure before the weather turns cold, this episode is for you.

Today, we’ll get alfresco dining tips from Lauren Gay, better known online as Outdoorsy Diva. On her popular blog and social media channels, the Valrico-based travel influencer shares her adventures, from hiking and horseback riding to kayaking and swimming with manatees.

And she always looks fabulous. Her Instagram account, @OutdoorsyDiva, is worth a follow for the outfits alone. We figured someone so glam probably enjoys some pretty amazing meals, even while she’s roughing it. So we recently spoke with Lauren about how she got into adventure blogging and how we can all eat better in the great outdoors.

Here are Lauren’s tips for eating in the great outdoors: