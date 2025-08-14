Bonus: WUSF’s Lisa Peakes on Her Love of Radio, Fitness & Why She’s Kept a Food Diary for 20 Years

Originally published: July 3, 2025

She’s a familiar voice to thousands of us across West Central Florida. As the midday host for Tampa Bay’s NPR station, WUSF, Lisa Peakes keeps us company as we work, eat lunch, run errands, sit in the school carline or whatever else we happen to be doing in the afternoon.

Lisa reads the news, shares the weather report and tells us about local events, all in that friendly, soothing voice that’s become a constant companion. As her WUSF Public Media colleagues, we can tell you that Lisa is even more fascinating than the information she broadcasts. So in this bonus episode, we wanted to give you a chance to get to know the woman behind the microphone.

In this vulnerable conversation, Lisa reveals why radio became so important to her as a child. She also explains how she developed a passion for competitive fitness.

The St. Petersburg resident also reveals what she eats on a typical day, and recommends some of her favorite local restaurants for take-out.

Thanks to The Zest’s brand manager, Alexandria Ebron, for suggesting this episode. If you have a suggestion for a Zest guest, please send it to: info@thezestpodcast.com.

Transcription

Thank you to our sponsors: Adalay Interiors

