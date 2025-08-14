Francis Lam on “The Splendid Table,” His Dream Guest and the Florida Foods He’s Eager to Try

Originally published: May 29, 2025

It’s one thing to cook food. But talking about food on the radio takes a lot more than knife skills. And Francis Lam does it so well.

Lam is a food writer, cookbook editor and host of the popular public radio program The Splendid Table. On June 1, he’ll be at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center for a sold-out live taping of the show.

Ahead of his visit to Florida, Francis chatted with Dalia Colón from his hometown of New York City, where he lives and works. In this conversation, Francis shared how his Chinese-American upbringing helped him learn to talk about food on the radio, the Florida foods he’s most excited to try and his dream Splendid Table guest—a name that might surprise you.

Thanks to The Zest’s brand manager, Alexandria Ebron, for suggesting this episode. If you have an idea for a Zest guest, email info@thezestpodcast.com

Transcription

Thank you to our sponsors: Adalay Interiors

