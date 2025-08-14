Bonus: Juneteenth Freedom Feast with Kiva Williams, a.k.a. The Fun Foodie Mama

Originally published: June 19, 2025

Juneteenth—June 19—commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It became a federal holiday in 2021, but early celebrations date back to the 1860s.

Today, Americans observe Juneteenth with festivals, family and of course, food. So we invited influencer Kiva Williams, a.k.a. the Fun Foodie Mama, to share some of her favorite Juneteenth culinary traditions.

In this conversation, the Wesley Chapel resident and founder of Mahogany Kids Fine Arts Foundation explains the origins of Juneteenth. She also shares her celebratory foods and drinks, and recommends Juneteenth events to attend and offers advice on how everyone can enjoy the holiday, regardless of race.

Transcription

