Pure Vegan Cakes CEO Sira Garib on Baking Tabitha Brown’s Birthday Cake and Showing Up for Herself

Originally published: May 1, 2025

When it comes to baking cakes, most of us reach for the same ingredients—milk, eggs, butter…

But Sira Garib says you can have all of the flavor with none of the animal products—good news for her customers, many of whom are vegan or have dairy allergies.

Sira is the founder and CEO of Pure Vegan Cakes, which specializes in custom plant-based cakes, cupcakes and cookies. Originally from South Florida, she has baked for some pretty big names, including actress and vegan influencer Tabitha Brown—an encounter that Sira credits with taking her business to the next level.

Sira stopped by the Zest studios at WUSF for a chat with Dalia Colón. In this conversation, she shares how she went from baking cakes for family and friends to being South Florida’s go-to plant-based celebrity baker and developing her own line of baking mixes. She also shares advice transitioning to a plant-based lifestyle and tips for baking a better cake.

