Soul Food Inspires Artist Chris Friday’s Sarasota Art Museum Exhibition

Published August 14, 2025 at 1:25 PM EDT
Originally published: June 5, 2025

You know we love a good food-and-art crossover around here. (You may recall our conversation with Malaika Hollist of Arts Axis Florida.)

So when we heard that Miami-based  multidisciplinary artist Chris Friday had a food-related exhibition at the Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design, we wanted to learn more.

Where We Never Grow Old is Friday’s first solo museum exhibition. It depicts literal and metaphorical safe havens traditionally cherished by the African-American community. Large-scale charcoal drawings are embellished with life-sized ceramic sculptures of food—soul food favorites like mac and cheese, candied yams, deviled eggs—finished in gold.

Friday (that’s what the cool kids call her) spoke with Dalia about how making ceramic food isn’t so different from cooking, and about how the exhibition reflects her identity as a Black American woman. Where We Never Grow Old is on exhibit at the Sarasota Art Museum through Aug. 10, 2025.

