Holiday potluck: Cake catastrophes, nut nostalgia and … is turkey overrated?

On the season 12 finale of The Zest Podcast, the team offers their hot takes on holiday foods. Executive producer and host Dalia Colón is joined by editor Andrew Lucas and brand manager Alexandria Ebron. From traditional family favorites to which holiday dishes are overrated, things are heating up in the Zest kitchen.

“ For one Christmas, we were going to Jacksonville. And I was like, ‘Oh, I'm gonna make a cake.’ And so I made the cake, and we took it up to Jacksonville, and one of my cousins was like, ‘Oh my God, who made this cake? It's not good.’” — Alexandria Ebron

“My grandma makes these candied pecans. … Oh my god, they're so good. It's not like you can just get a handful and that's it. You get your handful and then you're back five minutes later getting another handful. And then you're getting another handful, until you realize the bag is gone. … It's happened to me plenty of times.” — Alexandria Ebron

“It’s about tradition and memory and just slowing down and taking the time to savor every little morsel and every little moment of it.” — Andrew Lucas

“We make our reindeer cookies every year and we drive around in our golf cart and pass them out to the neighbors.” — Dalia Colón

“It is not a holiday without mac and cheese, and it has to be done right.” — Dalia Colón

“ I have fond memories of Turkey sandwiches after Thanksgiving, but I wonder how much of that is just nostalgia.” — Andrew Lucas

“Work smarter, not harder. Serve the food that people want to eat.” — Dalia Colón

“Nobody cares that you made the whole [meal] from scratch. You don't get bonus points for that. They just want it to taste good.” — Dalia Colón

Thank you to our sponsors: Adalay Interiors