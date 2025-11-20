Sow, grow, glow: Asha Walker of Health in the Hood

For many folks living in the inner city, meal options are limited to what they find in nearby convenience stores and fast food joints.

But imagine if every city block contained a community garden teeming with fresh vegetables. That’s the vision of Asha Walker.

She’s the founder of Health in the Hood . It’s a Miami-based nonprofit that’s tackling food insecurity with urban gardens, food distribution and wellness programs.

As I learned in our conversation, Asha’s commitment to improving her community has deep roots.

Transcription

