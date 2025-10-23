Ciji Casto’s Domestic Gourmet helps you bring tradition to the table

If you’re longing for a taste of home but you find yourself ordering takeout again and again, then this conversation is for you.

Get ready to meet Ciji Castro, founder and executive chef of Domestic Gourmet. It’s a food and lifestyle brand inspired by the Palm Harbor resident’s Cuban and Puerto Rican roots. Domestic Gourmet’s oils, spices and recipes are designed to make traditional family flavors fast and easy to enjoy. The products are a hit with Ciji’s scores of social media followers, as well readers of Forbes and Southern Living—just two of the many media outlets that have featured Domestic Gourmet.

Whether you’re juggling a hectic schedule or just craving a convenient taste of home, Ciji’s products are designed to bring joy and tradition to your table without hours in the kitchen.

Ciji visited our studio at WUSF Public Media. In this conversation, she shares lessons you can use both in the kitchen and in the world of business.

Thank you to our sponsors: Adalay Interiors