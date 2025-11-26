Dinner for One: Kerstin Decook on the Joys of Cooking and Eating Solo

This holiday season, we’re doing things a little differently around here. While everyone else is stressing over 20-pound turkeys and complicated side dishes, we’re celebrating the joy of cooking for one.

Kerstin Decook is the author of several cookbooks, including Dinner for One: One Pan, One Plate, One Happy Belly . She’s here to show us that a solo meal doesn’t have to mean microwave mac and cheese. It can be delicious and even empowering.

Based in Port St. Lucie, Kerstin shares how to reduce waste when grocery shopping and cooking for one person, and she offers tips for making every solo meal feel extra-special.

Because you’re worth it.

So whether you often eat alone, or you could use some much-needed “me” time, grab a fork just for you, and let’s dig in.

And exclusively for Zest listeners, Kerstin is offering a behind-the-kitchen-door experience. On Jan. 3, 2026, at 11 a.m. EST, join the free, live online event New Year, Fresh Flavors: How to Cook for Yourself with Confidence and Joy .

Transcription

Thank you to our sponsors: Adalay Interiors